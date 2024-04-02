RAPE AND SODOMY TRIAL OF FORMER KILLEN POLICE OFFICER POSTPONED UNTIL AUGUST

The rape and sodomy trial of a former Killen police officer has been postponed until August.

According to courthouse records, the jury trial for Jarrod Gailen Webster, 26, of Lauderdale County Road 103 in Killen, was originally scheduled for April 15th.

Webster’s attorney Tim Case requested the trial be postponed.

A female motorist claims she was sexually assaulted by Webster on a traffic stop when he was on duty as a Killen Police officer. He was arrested November 17 of 2023, by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after he was indicted by a lauderdale county grand jury for first degree rape and first degree sodomy. The incident reportedly occurred on November 12th.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Webster is being held at an undisclosed detention facility in North Alabama. Aniah’s law allows violent offenders to be held without bail.

Judge Ben Graves has reset the new trial date for August 19 at 8:30 am.