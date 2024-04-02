AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MAN WHO DIED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton has identified the person who died after Monday’s officer-involved shooting on Walnut Street.

According to Sheriff Hamilton, the man who died after charging two Florence police officers with knives is Bart James Barcelou, 42, of Florence.

The incident occurred at about 10:52 am Monday on the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Florence police officers were attempting to serve Barcelou with felony warrants for rape from another state.

Sheriff Hamilton said Barcelou held active warrants from Kane County, Utah for three counts of rape and one count of dealing harmful material to minors by an adult.

The sheriff said Barcelou had a knife in each hand during the confrontation.

He was pronounced dead at NAMC Hospital at 12:38 pm.