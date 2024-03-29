FORMER CONVENIENCE STORE EMPLOYEE ARRESTED FOR THEFT

A former employee at the Shell Quick Mart at 901 Florence Blvd. stands accused of taking money from the cash register over a 90-day period.

Courthouse records indicate that Vera Marjoree “Margie” Vaughn, 46, of Jacksonburg Way in Florence, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first degree theft of property. Police say Vaughn would ring up an item when no one was in the store, she allegedly would void or refund the item and keep the money for herself.

Vaughn reportedly stole $2500 from last November until January of this year.

Vaughn was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 Bond.