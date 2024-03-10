Northwest Shoals Celebrates Success of Upward Bound student Soraya Fonseca

Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) Upward Bound Phil Campbell Project participant Soraya Fonseca has been awarded the prestigious QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.This will secure her place at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, upon her graduation from Russellville High School in 2024.

The QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship is a testament to Fonseca’s hard work, academic excellence, and commitment to serving others. This four-year full scholarship to Dartmouth College, one of the esteemed Ivy League institutions, recognizes her exceptional achievements both inside and outside the classroom.

Throughout her high school journey, Fonseca is a NWSCC Dual Enrollment student and active participant in the Upward Bound Phil Campbell Project. She demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and dedication, serving as a Golden Tiger Mentor and as Vice President of Tutoring for the Alabama branch of the virtual educational nonprofit, Ask Us Another.

Her commitment to community service is evident through her volunteer work at local soup kitchens and an elementary after-school program. Additionally, Soraya founded the MISC Organization, a mental health space that operates online, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting others.

“Soraya embodies the values of excellence, dedication, and community service that we strive to instill in all our Upward Bound students at NWSCC,” said Sherry Campbell, Program Manager of Upward Bound Phil Campbell Project. “Her success is a testament to her hard work and perseverance, and we are incredibly proud to have been a part of her journey.”

Fonseca took a proactive approach to seeking opportunities, including applying for the QuestBridge scholarship during her sophomore year, demonstrating her commitment to personal and academic growth. Her selection as the recipient of this prestigious scholarship is a well-deserved recognition of her achievements and potential.