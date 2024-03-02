TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO THREE ARREST

Authorities arrested three people after finding a cache of contraband during a traffic stop.

At approximately 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, a pursuit occurred involving Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division. The pursuit began on Alabama 24 near the 31 mile marker, in Franklin County, after a State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Cadillac Escalade for speeding. The driver of the Cadillac fled during the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on Alabama 24 near Alabama 157, in Lawrence County, with assistance from Moulton Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Upon search of the vehicle, $50,000 in U.S. Currency, 12.5 pounds of marijuana, 121 dosage units of Liquid THC, 3 handguns, and 1 rifle was seized by Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

The driver, John Borelli, 29, of Chesterfield, Mich. was arrested, transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center, and charged with Drug Trafficking, Felony Eluding, Possession of Firearm with Altered Serial Number, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. The passengers, Darius Braden, 28, of Detroit, Mich. and Cor’tae Davidson, 20, of Rochester, Minn., were arrested, transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center, and charged with Drug Trafficking.





