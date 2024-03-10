MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Authorities have arrested a Lauderdale county man after he was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Hunter Cole Borden, 25, of County Road 277 in Florence, was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Lauderdale County detention center.

Borden reportedly downloaded images of minors less than 17 years of age on an electronic device. This according to Florence Police.

Borden was released on the same day that he was arrested after posting a $75,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on April 4 before circuit judge Ben Graves.