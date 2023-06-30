Muscle Shoals Municipal Court Offers Amnesty

Muscle Shoals Municipal Court is offering Amnesty for a variety of different court cases until 1pm on July 12th, 2023. With the Amnesty program, you are allowed, on certain types of municipal charges, to get the opportunity to clear the cases without the concerns of being arrested.

Traffic tickets, parking tickets, failure to appear or pay fines cases, warrants that have been issued on these pending charges, are all types of municipal cases that the court will allow Amnesty for in Muscle Shoals.

If you wish to take part in this program, go to the Municipal Court on 2010 Avalon Ave Muscle Shoals, in person or you can appear in court at 1pm on Wednesday, July 12th. Please call the Court Clerk’s office at 256-386-9210 or appear in person.

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson