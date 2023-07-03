Freedom Spirit Anyone?

For over 40 years, Florence, AL, has been hosting one of the biggest events of the year at McFarland Park. If you grew up in The Shoals, it may not be a big deal to you. But did you know, upwards of 15,000 people attend this event every year? WOW! So how does this affect the local businesses and tourism in The Shoals?

Hotels, campgrounds, RV parks, firework stands, restaurants, local boutiques, and so many others are affected by this event. Not only are there food trucks, ice cream stands, fresh lemonade vendors, face painting booths, inflatables, live music, but it’s FREE to go. You may spend some money while there, but you cannot take back the value of a memory made.

Spirit of Freedom Festival kicks off at 11am on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at breathtaking McFarland Park. Remember, parking is limited, so be careful and be considerate of everyone, including the people working the event. Also, sunscreen may be a great idea. Stay hydrated and support our local businesses.

40th Annual Spirit of Freedom Festival is hosted by WLAY 100.1 FM, affiliate of Singing River Broadcast Group

This year’s lineup includes Austin Bohannon, CONNR, Taylor Grace, Grammy award winner Gary Nichols, and BoomTown Saints!

Fireworks begin at 9PM over the beautiful Tennessee River!

Hope to see you there!!! Happy 4th of July Everyone!

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson