Florence Man Arrested for 36 Grams of Fentanyl

Julian Devonne Cole

As the war against drugs continues in The Shoals, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force performed a search of a man’s home in Florence.

Julian Devonne Cole, 29, of Florence, AL has been arrested and charged following a search warrant at 401 Wilson Dam Road, for one of the occupants believed to have been drug dealing, per the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

The charges for Cole include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

During the search, it was revealed there was a total of upwards of 36 grams, about 430 fentanyl pills and a small amount of marijuana. Guns and ammo were also located inside the home, along with other drug paraphernalia used in trafficking drugs.

Two guns were found in the suspect’s bedroom and another inside a closet.

The firearms ranged from handguns to long guns. One particular gun had a magazine that could hold up to 60 rounds of ammunition, said Drug Task Force Director Chuck Hearn. They had been watching the house for a while due to known drug activity.

Cole is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on no bond because this is the third time he’s been arrested on drug charges in three months, according to court records.