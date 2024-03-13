CLOVERDALE

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN WIFE’S DEATH

Authorities have arrested a man in the shooting death of his wife.

On Tuesday, at around 8:00 a.m., Lauderdale County deputies responded to the 4000 block of County Rd 10, north of the Cloverdale community on a welfare check.

Once on scene deputies located a deceased female inside a residence. The female had died of an apparent gunshot wound. This according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.

During the investigation probable cause was established to charge William Cornelius Chapin II, 63, of Florence, with Murder.

Chapin is currently at the Lauderdale County Detention Center under no bond. This is customary under Aniah’s Law which allows violent offenders to be held without bail.

The victim is identified as Debra Annette Chapin, 59, of Florence. Her body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff Hamilton.