Former Times Daily Managing Editor succumbs to illness at 61

Mike Goens, the former Managing Editor of the Times Daily, died this morning at University Hospital in Birmingham.

Goens, who worked for the Times Daily for 37 years, started at the Florence paper in 1977 as a sports editor.

Goens saw many changes at the paper in his almost four decades of service. He wrote a popular weekly opinion column for the paper that told of new businesses coming to the area and general roundabout topics. He retired from the paper in 2014.

Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Sharon and the Goens Family and Tennessee Valley Publishing Company. Mike will be sorely missed.

Jeff Roland