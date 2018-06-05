THE PURPLE LOTUS IS THE SHOALS BEST KEPT SECRET

FLORENCE–It’s coined as Zenfully Unique but the Purple Lotus truly is the Shoals Area’s best-kept secret. Located at 1805 North Wood Avenue in Florence in the old Pasquales Building, the Purple Lotus is an awesome little shop with everything you can imagine related to soothing your soul. Candles, Essential Oils, and Diffusers are just a few of the items you’ll find at the Purple Lotus.

Owners Rhonda Teks and Mark Phillips welcome the Public to the new shop. One item you can’t pass up is the Singing Bowls used for meditation. They are available in different tones and pitches but all will get you in the mood for meditation. Have a look below at some of the different items. If you have any questions, feel free to call 256-443-1975.