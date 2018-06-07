Mike Goens Obituary

FLORENCE — Michael Dale Goens, 61, of Florence, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. today at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Michael Goens; son, Lance Hyche (Melissa); mother, Betty Gray Goens; grandchildren, Creel, Jackson, Cole, and Cameron Grace; brothers, Steve Goens (Kaye), Robert Goens (Kerry); sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Cooper Kennedy Hyche, and his father, William Floyd Goens Jr.

Mike was a man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

After a 37-year career as a newspaper writer and editor, he enjoyed watching the Crimson Tide, travelling the world with his wife, Sharon, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and fussing about the manager’s decisions that had a tendency to get them beat.

He was a quiet man, but had a quick wit.

Mike thought watching “The Andy Griffith Show” (black and white episodes only) should be compulsory and knew most of the lyrics and scenes by heart. He had a soft spot for Floyd the barber.

He was loyal to his friends, and they were loyal back.

As a newspaperman, he was even more loyal to his sources – some of you know who you are.

Mike was a man who prided himself on his knack for getting places in record-setting time, always wanting to drive, and often “encouraging” slow drivers to get out of the left lane.

He was a dear colleague, mentor, manager, and friend to the staff at the TimesDaily. His friendship extended beyond the newsroom door, and he made sure to keep up with former staffers who had moved on to other employers or other careers. His office door was always open, and he took time with people to celebrate life’s milestones, share a laugh, and just show that he cared. He will be greatly missed, but never, ever forgotten.

Pallbearers will be Tim Glass, Kenny Glass, Anthony Purser, Jackson Hyche, Creel Richardson, Cole Richardson, and Jeff Holmes.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary “E” Evans, Mike “Scoop” Galloway, Jeff Hodges, and the newsroom staff of the TimesDaily.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Children’s Hospital, St. Jude, or your favorite charity.