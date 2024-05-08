FLORENCE

POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS IN TUESDAYS FATAL CRASH

Authorities have identified the two people that died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Florence Boulevard.

According to FPD Sgt. Ryan Kelly at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024., members of the Florence Police, Florence Fire Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and Lifeguard EMS responded to the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Sweetwater Avenue to a crash that took the lives of two individuals.

Victims of the crash were David Terry, 53, a twenty-six-year veteran of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and Dawn Buchanan, 57, of Florence.

The preliminary investigation indicates Buchanan was traveling east on Florence Boulevard when a vehicle coming off Sweetwater Avenue failed to yield the right of way. Buchanan swerved, losing control of her vehicle. Buchanan’s vehicle crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of Florence Boulevard, colliding with Terry’s vehicle. David Terry and Dawn Buchanan were pronounced deceased at the scene by Lauderdale Coroner Kim Jones.

If you witnessed this incident, please call the Florence Police Department at 256.760.6561

The Shoals Insider extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.