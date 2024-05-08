TUSCUMBIA

BOND SET FOR ANIMAL ABUSE SUSPECT DEBRA JANE CATLEDGE

The District Attorney’s office announced on Monday that a Colbert County Grand Jury has indicted Debra Jane Catledge for multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to a long-term investigation involving dogs and horses on her property.

“Through a careful and strategic investigation through the District Attorney’s Office, we were able to obtain felony indictments based on the varying health conditions of the multiple animals in this case,” said Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston.

“We would like to thank the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and Dr. Sonya Gray for their work in this investigation,” said Hughston.

Catledge’s charges have been upgraded and she is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges. They will be heard in Colbert County Circuit Court.

Catledge stands charged with 25 felony counts of 1st degree cruelty to dogs, 9 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and 6 counts of failure to bury dead animals. This according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department.

Catledge will now have to make bond on the new charges. She’s being held in the Colbert County Jail on an $80,000 bond.