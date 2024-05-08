FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY

On Sunday, Florence police officers responded to an animal welfare check at the bridge near the 300 block of Minniehaha Street. A witness stated he heard an animal that sounded like it was in distress.

The complainant witnessed the offender physically abusing a dog. When officers arrived, they located a small white dog deceased in the creek. The witness described the suspect, and Officers began a search of the surrounding area. Officers located Kevin Bruce, 33, nearby.

Bruce was interviewed and subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Abuse.

Bruce is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.