Florence Woman arrested for Drugs

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

FLORENCE WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

On Friday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on the 4000 block of County Road 6 in Lauderdale county due to the drug dealing activities of one of the occupants in the residence. This is according to police.

Drug agents searched the home and reportedly found 200 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. ￼

Agents arrested Rachel Nicole Johnson, 39, ￼of Florence. She stands charged with trafficking ￼methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The police say more charges against other individuals are expected as the investigation progresses.

Johnson is being held in the Lauderdale Country Detention Center as more charges are being filed.