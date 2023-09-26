Murder in Sheffield

NEWS ALERT SHEFFIELD

POLICE IDENTIFY MURDER VICTIM

Sheffield police have identified the victim of a Monday night homicide and are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found at a duplex at 812 West Montgomery Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Ricky Terry said the call came in at around 4:45 am Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the

body of Thomas James Hairrell, 64, of Sheffield. Authorities say the bf,

A neighbor found the body and called police. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and neighbors in

Officers used a K9 to try and locate the suspect near the residence.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 9:30 Monday night.

The body was transferred to the Alabama department of forensic sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.