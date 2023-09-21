Florence Man arrested for Sexual Abuse

Authorities have arrested a Florence man after an incident Sunday at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ.

Officers responded to 2810 Chisholm Road to a call involving a sex offense.

After investigating the call, officers learned that a young juvenile female was approached by an adult male in the female bathroom. The male hugged and inappropriately touched the juvenile. Detectives responded, and Brian Dickinson was charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

Brian Dickinson, 21 years of age of Florence, is confined at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Police say Dickinson is innocent until proven guilty.