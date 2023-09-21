Bomb threat at Sheffield schools

Authorities have given the all clear for students to return to classes after being evacuated to a secure location Tuesday morning after a bomb threat.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the all clear was given at 11:32am after police and firefighters searched the two schools for any type of explosive device.

Terry thanked the Florence police bomb squad for their assistance and use of their bomb sniffing K-9.

A junior high student reported the bomb threat to school officials early Tuesday. He had received it on the gaming system Discord. This according to school officials.

“We are thoroughly investigating the bomb threat and interviewing the student that reported the threat with his parents to gain more details that will help find the perpetrator,” said Chief Terry.

