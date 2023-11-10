Failure to Appear Arrested

Breanna Rena Behel

NEWS ALERT TUSCUMBIA

COLBERT WOMAN WITH FELONY CHARGES IN ALL THREE COUNTIES ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR

Authorities have arrested a Colbert county woman who has felony charges in all three Shoals area counties.

Breanna Rena Behel, 33, of LaGrange Road, is being held in the Colbert County Jail after failing to return to court for the charge of torture and wilful abuse of a child under 18.

While out on bail in Colbert county, Behel was arrested in Lauderdale county on November 4th for multiple drug charges.

Behel was charged with drug possession of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia back on October 15th in Franklin County.

Behel was initially arrested in June in Colbert County for the child abuse charge, after a grand jury indictment. The child was placed with extended family by DHR.