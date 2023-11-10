Failure to Appear Arrested » Dental Clinic for Tooth Extractions Dr. Cory McLeary will be at Shoals Community Clinic for a Dental Clinic on Friday, December 1st. To be seen, patients MUST be at the clinic at 7:00am for paperwork and X-rays. Only tooth extractions are performed. Each extraction is $20 with a voucher presented at the time of the procedure at the clinic. This fee covers the extraction, x-ray, consultation and medications. Patients must be in line when the doors open to be seen. Patients are seen on a first-come basis. Dentists providing services are subject to change, depending on availability. (Please, let others know about this service available through Shoals Community Clinic. Follow our page for future clinic notices.) For additional information, call us or visit the Dental Clinic page of our website at: https://www.shoalscommunityclinic.com/dentalclinic Comments are closed.