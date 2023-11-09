Arson suspect apprehended

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

ARSON SUSPECT ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT

A Florence man wanted in a September arson case where two mobile homes were set ablaze on County Road 8 was apprehended Tuesday night by US Marshals and Lauderdale deputies.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton, deputies and marshals initiated a traffic stop at 7:30 pm and John David Baskins, 44, was taken into custody without incident. Baskins was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend who reportedly fired shots at him.

Baskins stands charged with first-degree Arson, domestic violence strangulation, criminal mischief, domestic violence harassment, domestic violence assault, and first degree domestic violence. He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.