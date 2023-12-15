Trial set for Attempted Murderer

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

JURY FINDS SEELEY COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

According to a Lauderdale County jury, Kyle Kyn Seeley, 36, it is competent to stand trial. Seeley is accused of attacking his family with a machete.

Seeley stands charged with six counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated, child abuse, and arson for the May 26, 2021 incident and his parents home in the Underwood community.

It took the jury 30 minutes of deliberation to make it decision. Judge will Powell set his trial date for April 15 of 2024.