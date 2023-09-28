Deadly car crash in Russellville

NEWS ALERT RUSSELLVILLE

MOTHER AND SON DIE IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Authorities tell Shoals Insider that a mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett has identified the deceased as Jennifer Lachell Fretwell,34, and her son, Austin Jase Fretwell, 11, as the two victims who died in the crash.

Authorities also said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old from the same car are in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

According to police, a 65-year-old was in the other car and was also injured.

Police say one of the cars was driving the wrong way against the traffic.

Austin Fretwell was a student at Russellville Elementary School.

Please join us in keeping the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.