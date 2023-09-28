Police Identify Suspect in Homicide

NEWS ALERT SHEFFIELD

POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN TUESDAY’S HOMICIDE

Sheffield police have developed a suspect in the murder of Thomas Hairrell, 64, who was fatally shot Monday night at a duplex on West Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield.

Authorities say they are looking for Dedrick Deshaun Pride, 40, who is pictured below. Please say he weighs 135 pounds and is 5’5″ tall.

A neighbor found Hairrell deceased around 5 am ￼Tuesday inside of the duplex at 812 West.

If you know Prides whereabouts, you’re asked to call 256-386-5630. PLEASE SHARE