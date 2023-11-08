Cayson McClung has come Home!

Cayson McClung, 10 years old, “was trying to protect his mother when he was shot in the arm and in the face,” according to Chief Rick Terry of the Sheffield Police Department.

The young boy’s efforts could unfortunately not save his mother’s life. Officers arrived at the scene to find Ashley Lynn McClung, 38, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, said Terry.

Officers also found McClung’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Adam Christopher Narmore, dead on the scene as well.

Late last night, Tuesday November 7th, Cayson was escorted by police back to the Shoals area, alive and recovering. He was escorted by State Troopers, Colbert County Sheriffs office , Sheffield Police Department, and many more first responders were apart of his return.

According to reports, Cayson will be headed to Cherokee to reside with his father. Everyone in The Shoals has been very supportive and prayers have been answered.

There is an account set up at Bank Independent to help support young Cayson McClung if anyone wants to show their support. WELCOME HOME!!