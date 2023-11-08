Benefit Race for Cayson McClung at North Alabama Speedway

BENEFIT RACE for Cayson McClung and Ashley Newton McClung! **FRIDAY** NOVEMBER 10th, 2023!

Many of you may have heard about the tragic events that took place on October 29th while, one of our own little race fans,

10 yr old Cayson was protecting his mother in a domestic situation. His mother, Ashley, did not survive. Cayson was injured in the shooting and is currently recovering at UAB Children’s Hospital undergoing multiple surgeries.

We invite everyone to come together with our racing family and offer some love and support to our brave Cayson and his family during his long road to recovery! Drivers will be walking around during intermission collecting donations. There will also be donation boxes at the concession stands. Cayson wears an adult small shirt if any drivers want to help him smile with some goodies! We’ve already had some donations and any others from drivers, crews, fans, businesses can be dropped off at the admission gate, with Crystal, or Bethany.

Grandstand Admission: $10, 10&under FREE

Pit Admission: $30, 6-11 $10, 5&under FREE

Classes Running: Limited Late Model/CRUSA 604, CRUSA 602, CRUSA Modified Sportsman, Factory Stock, Mini Stock, Jr. Mini Stock, Buzz.

Sponsored by North Alabama Speedway 12200 AL-247, Tuscumbia, AL 35674