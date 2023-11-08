Murder Suspect Arrested

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER CRASHING VEHICLE

On Tuesday morning, a police chase ended with the arrest of a man charged with attempted murder. Authorities say 42 year-old Kenneth Russell Herren, of Florence, what’s taken into custody where the Chase ended at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Seville Street. Herren crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Lauderdale county sheriff Joe Hamilton said there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Harren was wanted for attempted murder after a motorist said Herren fired at him from his vehicle, and the shot went reportedly through the windshield missing the motorist. Deputies were searching for Herren At 11:14 Tuesday morning when an officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle and the chase began. The chase winded through St. Florian and into Florence on Florence Boulevard eventually crashing into a truck driven by 17-year-old Dalton Thigpen, who was en route to a dental appointment.

Herren stands charged with attempted, murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of felony attempting to elude law enforcement officers, criminal mischief 2nd degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and multiple traffic offenses. He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $69,700 bond.

US Marshals have placed a hold on Herren.