AUTHORITIES SEEK MAN ON PAROLE FROM A ROBBERY WHO LEFT REHAB

TOMMY LEE BATES

Authorities are seeking a man who is on parole from a 2008 Lauderdale County robbery and left a residential facility.

Tommy Lee Bates was dismissed from the Shepherd’s Fold Substance Abuse program on Feb. 10 for failing to abide by the facility’s requirements, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



The bureau notifies authorities when someone who has had a Class A felony absconds from a residential facility, Abbott said. Bates was convicted of first-degree robbery, which is a Class A felony.

He received a 20-year prison sentence but was paroled on Jan. 7, 2019.

Bates, whose home city is Muscle Shoals, is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities.