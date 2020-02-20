UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA UNVEILING HISTORICAL MARKER

WENDELL W. GUNN ENTERING UNA IN 1963

The University of North Alabama will unveil a historical marker recognizing the significant impact that African-Americans have had on the development of the institution since its founding as LaGrange College in 1830. The marker acknowledges the role of enslaved persons who constructed and worked at the institution, the integration of Florence State College in 1963 by Wendell W. Gunn, and the barriers broken by other African-American students in all areas of campus life.

“The courage shown by Dr. Gunn opened up this campus to factions of the community who were not legally allowed to advance themselves through enrollment in Alabama’s higher education system,” said UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts. “This historical plaque will reside in a prominent place on our campus and will herald a proud time of positive change in our history.”

The campus community and the public are invited to the Performance Center of the Guillot University Center at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24. Light refreshments will be served along with remarks by University President Ken Kitts, Chief Enrollment Officer and Assistant to the President for Diversity Ron Patterson, and Director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Dr. Carrie Barske Crawford. Attendees will then be asked to walk from the Guillot Center to the unveiling of the historical marker on Cramer Way just to the east of Bibb Graves Hall.

The event is sponsored by UNA’s Office of Enrollment Management. It is offered without charge and is open to the public.