AUTHORITIES RELEASE IDENTITY OF MAN FOUND DECEASED AT BUDGET INN

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was found deceased at a Florence motel and is the subject of a death investigation.

Last Saturday, on March 23, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Florence Police responded to Budget Inn on Florence Boulevard to the report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived they found 44-year-old Justin Tidwell deceased on the floor of the room. Detectives responded and processed the scene.

The victim was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The cause of death is still under investigation.