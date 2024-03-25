AUTHORITIES RELEASE IDENTITY OF DECEASED MOTORCYCLIST STRUCK BY KELLER AMBULANCE

A two-vehicle crash involving a Keller ambulance that occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday, March 23, has claimed the life of a Blountsville man.

According to State Troopers, Sidney L. Canada II, 33, was fatally injured when the disabled 2003 Honda VT600 motorcycle that he was on was struck by the 2017 Ford T250 Ambulance.

Canada was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.

The ambulance driver and and the on-board patient were both transported to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield for injuries. This according to state troopers.

The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near Lawrence County 243, approximately 2 miles north of Moulton, in Lawrence County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.