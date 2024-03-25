FORMER SHEFFIELD RESIDENT PLEADS GUILTY TO SEXUAL ABUSE

A former Sheffield resident pleaded guilty Thursday in Colbert County Circuit Court to two sexual abuse charges in exchange for a 24-month prison sentence.

According to court records, John Thomas Sledge, 70, of 385 Jones Road in Russellville, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first and second degrees with the sentence to run concurrently.

The indictment stated Sledge did subject someone less than 12 years of age to sexual contact and the second indictment stated Sledge subjected someone older than 12 years of age to sexual contact.

As part of the plea agreement, the court will recommend to the Alabama Department of Corrections that Sledge be evaluated for the Aged and Infirmed prison in Hamilton, Alabama. Sledge will have a three year suspended sentence upon release from the penitentiary. He began his prison sentence on Thursday.

According to courthouse records, one incident occurred on July 7th of 2022 and the second indictment stated the incident occurred on August 8th of 2016.

Sledge is being held in the Colbert County Jail awaiting transfer to Kilby Correctional Facility for processing.