RUSSELLVILLE CITY SCHOOLS HIRES NEW SUPERINTENDENT

At a special called meeting Friday afternoon, the Russellville City Schools Board of Education officially hired Dr. Tim Guinn as the next superintendent of Russellville City Schools.

Guinn is no stranger to Russellville or to Russellville City Schools. While Guinn is currently serving as superintendent of Satsuma City Schools in South Alabama, where he has been superintendent for the past two years, he was at Russellville prior to that post. Guinn came to Russellville in 2002 and served as the Assistant Principal at RHS from 2002 to 2009 before moving to the principal position for the next seven years. In 2016, Guinn accepted a position at the RCS Central Office as an administrative assistant, which is the position of assistant superintendent. He served in this capacity until accepting the superintendent’s job at Satsuma in January 2022.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Guinn coming back and know he will do an excellent job upholding our traditions and the excellence we’re known for,” RCS Board President Greg Trapp said. “Having someone who is already familiar with our system and how things work is going to be a plus for us and hopefully make this transition a smooth one. We look forward to working with him.”

As a native of Franklin County, Dr. Guinn said he was excited and ready to come back home to a city and system he loves and believes in.

“I am genuinely honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead a school system as great as Russellville City Schools,” Dr. Guinn said. “Russellville is a special place, and I am thankful to be coming back to work with people I respect, both personally and professionally.”

Both Trapp and Guinn expressed their gratitude to RCS Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes for all he’s done over his almost nine-year tenure.

“I would like to thank Dr. Grimes for his contribution to the tradition of excellence established at RCS,” Trapp said. “I wish him well in the future.”

“Dr. Grimes has done an excellent job, and I appreciate all of the hard work and dedication he gave to this system during his time here,” Dr. Guinn said. “I am looking forward to picking up the torch and moving our system forward.”

At the meeting, the board approved the transfer of superintendent duties to Dr. Jason Goodwin, the current administrative assistant, pending Dr. Guinn’s arrival.