TROOPERS RELEASE INFORMATION ON FATAL CRASH

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia teen. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2007 Toyota Camry that the juvenile was a passenger in, left the roadway and struck an embankment. After the initial impact, the Toyota overturned, struck a utility pole and then a culvert. The teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, another 17-year-old also of Tuscumbia, was injured and airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of Tuscumbia, who were additional passengers in the Toyota, were also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Woodmont Drive near Ponderosa Drive, approximately four miles south of Tuscumbia, in Colbert County.

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash. /JR