LOUISIANA MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE

NEWS ALERT 🚨 TUSCUMBIA Authorities have confirmed to Shoals Insider that a Louisiana man is in custody in the Colbert County Jail after leading deputies on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph at around 9pm Monday. Jesse Juhas, 24, of Madeville, Louisiana, was arrested on Hwy 72 near Hollywood Drive in Tuscumbia. The chase began on Hwy. 43 in Muscle Shoals. AsJuhas was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer and other charges are pending. This according to law enforcement officers. He’s being held in the Colbert County Jail.