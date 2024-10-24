TUSCUMBIA SHEFFIELD MAN SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS

NEWS ALERT 🚨 An inmate who was facing trial on a trafficking of methamphetamine charge in Lauderdale County this week has instead pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.Robert William Redding Jr., 38, of Sheffield, will serve 15 years in prison after pleading Thursday to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and first-degree permitting or aiding an escape, according to court records.The sentences will run concurrently with sentences from prior convictions. Redding currently is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, where he has served just over seven years of a 17-year sentence on convictions of first-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree theft of property and one count each of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree escape, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.He also has prior convictions on two counts of third-degree burglary, according to corrections records.By WB Franks