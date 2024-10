MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH ON Hatch Blvd.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 SHEFFIELD

MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HATCH

Firefighters, police, and ambulances responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Hatch Boulevard in front of Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm Monday near the intersection of Darby Avenue and Hatch Blvd.