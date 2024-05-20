MOTHER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO DROWN SON IN BATHTUB INDICTED BY GRAND JURY

The case of a Sheffield mother that police say tried to drown her 10-year-old son in the bathtub after pouring bleach on the young child, will now move forward after she was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury.

Ashley Elizabeth Jones, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child’s father said the child called him wanting to leave his mother’s home. The father said when he arrived at the mother’s home the child came running to the car with only his Xbox and his clothing. This according to court documents.

The 10-year old told police that the mother held his face underwater for what he believed was close to 45 seconds. He said he then had to play dead to get his mother to stop holding him underwater. After that the mother reportedly locked him in a closet for “roughly 3 hours”. This according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

Investigators with Sheffield PD said in the affidavit that the child had “scrapes and bruises” on his body. The abuse reportedly started on April 15 and lasted until his father picked him up on April 21, according to court documents.

Ashley Elizabeth Jones was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jones is set to be arraigned on June 18th at 8am before Judge Kyle Brown.