MAYOR ANNOUNCES NEW $65 MILLION ATHLETIC AND EVENT CENTER DEVELOPMENT

The Mayor of the City of Muscle Shoals announced on Monday the development of a new 66-acre mixed-use development in the city that will include multi-sport athletic facilities and a complex with the ability to host indoor and outdoor events adjacent to major retailers.

Mayor Mike Lockhart stated the new city-owned development located at Sportsplex Dr., “has been in the works for over two years”. The space will include indoor and outdoor facilities capable of hosting large regional tournaments.

Major retail development is central to the concept of the site. Plans include for significant retail space to be built out as the site develops.

The project is expected to cost $65 million, and engineering and design work will begin immediately. The architecture and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills and Cawood (GMC) will assist with development of the site. The City of Muscle Shoals also worked with GMC in 2023 to develop the city’s first comprehensive master plan.

Muscle Shoals is located in Northwest Alabama along the Tennessee River in a two-county region known as the Shoals. Since the city of Muscle Shoals was founded in 1923, it has been recognized nationally for the Tennessee Valley Authority, and “Muscle Shoals music”. Today, Muscle Shoals is a thriving town in the heart of “The Shoals” and is known as a family-friendly place for our residents to live, work, and play.