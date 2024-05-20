JUDGE REVOKES MANSLAUGHTER SUSPECT’S BOND

On Tuesday, Lauderdale County District Court Judge Carole Medley revoked the bond of Robert Earl Jones, 57, of Hickory Hills Road in Florence, who was out on bond for the charge of manslaughter after a December 30th crash claimed the life of his wife Regina Leigh Jones, 62.

State Troopers say the Ford Expedition the two were traveling in left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle later became submerged in a small body of water. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling at over 80 mph before it crashed.

Jones admitted to drinking two to three beers prior to the crash that occurred near the intersection of Lauderdale County Road 63 and CR 65. This according to court documents.

Robert Earl Jones was arrested by Florence Police for DUI on April 27th while he was out on a $50,000 bond for manslaughter. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on May 8th seeking a bond revocation because as a condition of his release on bond he is not allowed to commit any more criminal offenses.

Jones will remain in the LCDC without bail until further notice. He is being represented by Florence attorney Tim Case.