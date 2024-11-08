RESTAURANT MANAGER ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE SEX CRIMES INVOLVING UNDERAGE EMPLOYEE

NEWS ALERT 🚨 FLORENCE

Authorities have confirmed to Shoals Insider that a fast food restaurant manager was arrested last week and charged with multiple sex crimes involving an underage employee.

Police have identified the suspect as Garrett David Wilkins, 38 years old, of Florence.

On September 25, 2024, detectives opened an investigation involving an adult having inappropriate sexual activity with an underage juvenile. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to issue warrants for Garrett Wilkins.

Wilkins was located in Salt Lake City, Utah by the US Marshals last week and he was transported back to Florence.

Wilkins was booked into the g we Lauderdale County Detention Center and charged with 6 counts of Pornography/Obscene Material, 6 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 2nd degree of Sexual Abuse, 2 counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a child, Enticing a Child to Enter and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

The victim is reportedly 15 years of age. This according to court records.

Garrett David Wilkins is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $606,000 bond.