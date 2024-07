Lauderdale County Restaurant Scores

Lauderdale County

The 306 Barbeque on North Court Street in Florence is the lowest score in Lauderdale County this week with an 82. It had food held past the 7 day discard date mark, a dirty ice machine and wings at the wrong temperature.

The McDonalds on Cloverdale Road has an 85 due to dirty dishes and missing time stamps on foods.