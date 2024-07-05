SUSPECT LEADS POLICE ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE

FLORENCE

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at around 1:30 AM, a Florence police officer observed a black Hyundai Sonata make an improper turn on Cloverdale Road. The vehicle accelerated to speeds of over 90 MPH. Officers pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to try to elude officers by making several turns and continuing to drive at high speeds. The driver lost control and struck a light pole around County Road 42 and Chisholm Road.

The vehicle was only occupied by the driver, who was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.