MUSCLE SHOALS MUSCLE SHOALS WOMAN DIES IN CRASH

NEWS ALERT 🚨 MUSCLE SHOALS MUSCLE SHOALS WOMAN DIES IN CRASHAuthorities have released the name and circumstances surrounding a late night traffic fatality. According to Muscle Shoals police, the incident occurred Friday, July 26, 2024, at approximately 11:44 pm, officers were dispatched to the location of Wilson Dam Road and Second Street regarding a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, where Muscle Shoals Fire Department responders provided assistance. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota Camry, Ms. Indigo Fort, aged 31, of Muscle Shoals, was maneuvering her vehicle southbound on Wilson Dam Highway and attempting to turn eastbound onto Second Street when the collision occurred. The oncoming Volvo semi-truck was being operated by Mr. Sean Ivey, aged 28, of Florence, traveling northbound on Wilson Dam Highway. This according to Muscle Shoals Police Department.The collision transpired within the intersection, resulting in the loss of life of Ms. Fort, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the local coroner. The traffic collision remains under investigation by Muscle Shoals Police.