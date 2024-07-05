POLICE ARREST FUGITIVE SUSPECTED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A CHILD

SHEFFIELD

On Friday, Detectives with the Sheffield Police Department received information from the Vernal City Police Department in Utah regarding a male identified as Damien Zachary Marshall who held warrants for 2 counts of sodomy on a child as well as a count for sexual abuse of a child.

Upon attaining copies of the warrants for Marshall as well as an address in Sheffield Police/Investigations made contact with Marshall at a residence on the 600 block of Broadway Street.

Marshall was taken into custody and is currently at the Sheffield City jail awaiting extradition to Utah.