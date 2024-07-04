POLICE INVESTIGATE MURDER-SUICIDE

NEWS Alert SHEFFIELD

Authorities have confirmed to Shoals Insider that two men have died as a result of a possible murder-suicide in a Sheffield neighborhood.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, at approximately 10PM, the Sheffield Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Wilson Dam Avenue for a possible suicide.

When officers arrived, they found Tommy Ray Burcham 43, of Tuscumbia, lying face down in the grass in an open field across from the residence with two gunshot wounds from a .44 caliber handgun that was found nearby.

During further investigation, officers were notified of another gunshot victim inside the residence. Officers found Raleigh Samuel Lemaster 34, of Sheffield, deceased from a single gunshot wound from an AR rifle that was found under a box fan inside the home.

It was reported that both parties involved were close friends and had gotten into a disagreement, “possibly over a woman,” said Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry.

‘The two men had also worked together,’ said Chief Terry.

This is being investigated as a murder-suicide. All information and evidence collected at the scene will be turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased