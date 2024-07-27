Four arrested in Florence for drugs

FLORENCE, Ala — The Florence Police Department says four people were arrested Wednesday after a search of a home found fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

FPD said 30-year-old Olivia Young, 30-year-old Jacob Austin, 48-year-old Lori Gholston and 25-year-old Evan Young, all four from Florence, for possession of a controlled substance and various other drug charges after a search on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the four were arrested after agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Foy Avenue in Florence. The department said the search warrant was obtained due to what it called “drug dealing activities” by someone living at the house.

FPD said officers stopped the target of the warrant away from the house and that she was found to have fentanyl pills and meth on her person at the time. Several other people were found during the search of the house.

The department did not specify which of the people arrested was stopped away from the house and which were found inside the home during the drug task force’s search.