TUSCUMBIA ARRESTS SUSPECT AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE

TUSCUMBIA – A suspect in numerous church burglaries and car break-ins was arrested following a high-speed chase.

Police tell ShoalsInsider.com that 23-year-old Chandler Phillips crashed a stolen vehicle into a truck ending the chase near the intersection of West 1st Street and North Milton Street in Downtown Tuscumbia.

Investigators say Phillips is the primary suspect in several church burglaries, car break-ins and thefts this past week.

CHANDLER PHILLIPS (FB)

Police say Phillips was taken by ambulance to Helen Keller Hospital for injuries he sustained in the wreck.